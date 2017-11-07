Hudson’s Bay Appoints New Cmo

Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto) announced its appointment of Milton Pappas as its new chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

Pappas will lead the company’s Marketing Center of Excellence (COE), which executes its retail business’s marketing strategy in North America. HBC created the COE department earlier this year to centralize its all-channel development of its North American initiatives, including strategies involving media, creative, partnerships and events, among other entities.

The executive has served as interim cmo since June 2017, and joined HBC in September 2016 as svp. Prior to joining the company, he served as chief digital officer of New York & Co. and has held senior leadership roles in marketing, digital and e-commerce at Nine West Group, Toys “R” Us Inc. and Redcats USA.