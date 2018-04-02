Hudson’s Bay Co. Addresses Data Breach

Yesterday Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto) confirmed that data from some of its brands’ brick-and-mortar card payments has been compromised.

The company has stated that it does not believe data from payments made online (or other digital platforms) were affected by the breach, and rather, will only potentially affect customers who made purchases at Lord & Taylor (New York), Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) and Saks OFF 5th (New York) stores in North America, reports CNBC. The company is working with data security investigators as well as law enforcement to prevent such a breach from happening again.

Hudson’s Bay Co. said that it will not hold affected customers liable for any unauthorized purchases and will offer those impacted by the breach with free identify protection services such as credit and web monitoring.