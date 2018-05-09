The Hudson’s Bay Co. Selling Vancouver Store

The Hudson’s Bay Co. (Brampton, Canada) has reportedly signed a conditional agreement to sell its store in downtown Vancouver to an Asian buyer for about $675 million.

The company originally announced intentions to sell the 104-year-old store last October. At the time, they intended to continue operating in the space under a long-term lease.

According to The Province, the deal is expected to close by mid-June and is an effort by the company to extract cash from its already-existing real estate assets. This will help generate returns for investors following combined losses of more than $1 billion during its 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.

The company has not yet to confirm or comment.