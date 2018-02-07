Hudson’s Bay Hires CVS Exec

Hudson’s Bay Company (Toronto) has hired a new chief executive officer. Helena Foulkes assumed the role on Monday. Previously, Foulkes was president of the pharmacy division at Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS.

According to The New York Times, Foulkes was hired to help transform the “struggling department store business,” specifically by bolstering its digital strategy. At CVS, she was credited with building the retailer’s online prescription refill business.

She will take over for Richard Baker, the executive chairman of Hudson’s Bay, who had been in the role since October when Gerald L. Storch stepped down.