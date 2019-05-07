Hudson’s Bay Plans to Sell Lord & Taylor

Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto) announced yesterday that it plans to pursue strategic alternatives, which could include a sale or merger, for department store Lord & Taylor, according to Reuters. According to a prepared statement, HBC said it plans to find a buyer for the struggling retailer as part of overall efforts to focus on its “greatest opportunities.”

“Over the last year, we’ve taken bold actions and made fundamental fixes that have resulted in a far stronger, more capable (Hudson’s Bay), having returned to positive operating cash flow, increased profitability and strengthened the balance sheet,” Hudson’s Bay Chief Executive Helena Foulkes said in a press release.