Hudson's Bay Partners with Maria Tash

Department store Hudson's Bay (Toronto) has partnered with Maria Tash to open three jewelry pop-ups this month at locations in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The pop-ups will feature Tash's fine jewelry collection, as well as services like ear, nostril, septum and navel piercing, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“Department stores need a non-Amazon experience — they all need it. You can’t just have piles of clothing around and compete with Amazon. You need styling and things you can’t get by sitting home in your pajamas,” said the designer.