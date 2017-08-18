Hudson's Bay Taps New Executive

Hudson's Bay Co. (Toronto) has named Edward Record as its new cfo.

Prior to this position, Record was cfo at JCPenney (Plano, Texas), according to a press release, where he helped reduce debt and improve its credit rating. He’s also held positions at Stage Stores, Kohl’s and Belk.

“Ed’s deep retail experience will support our company’s mission to get ahead and stay ahead of the rapidly changing retail environment,” said Hudson's Bay CEO Gerald Storch. “He will play a key role as we continue to drive performance and make the right strategic decisions to improve our retail businesses, while also evaluating the best use of our real estate assets.”