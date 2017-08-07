Hunter to Open Toronto Store

British retailer Hunter (London), famous for its rain boots, will open its first North American store in Toronto this October.

The 2800-square-foot store will carry the brand’s fall assortment, as well as a red and white limited edition backpack, accented with a red maple leaf, which is exclusive to the Yorkdale location, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“Toronto’s diversity and vibrancy makes it one of North America’s most exciting places to be and reflects the Hunter ethos,” said Creative Director Alasdhair Willis. Hunter also has other locations in London and Tokyo.