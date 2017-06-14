Hunter Shakes Up Senior Management Staff

The senior management team at Hunter (Edinburgh, U.K.) is undergoing a variety of changes, including the hiring of its first customer engagement director, Tracy Solomons. Solomons was formerly director of customer experience at Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan) and will oversee Hunter’s omnichannel customer engagement.

It also announced that its chief commercial officer, Wendy Svarre, is leaving the company at the end of the month after having worked at Hunter for nine years. Svarre’s responsibilities will be absorbed by Sallie Script, evp Americas, and by CEO Vincent Wauters.

The company’s design director, Niall Sloan, is also leaving the company. He is going to Escada (Munich) to be global design director. The company plans to announce his replacement soon. He will be leaving the company tomorrow after serving four years in that role, reports Retail Gazette.