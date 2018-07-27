Hy-Vee Debuts HealthMarket Store

Hy-Vee (Des Moines, Iowa) will debut a new, expanded health-centered store concept next week in Des Moines, Iowa.

The 15,700-square-foot store will function as a test store as the company looks to expand its HealthMarket concept that has been featured inside existing Hy-Vee stores. However, in this iteration, the HealthMarket concept extends to the entire store and also features an attached fitness center as well as health services such as a hearing aid station and in-store clinic. The company is calling the store “one stop shopping for wellness.”

According to Des Moines Register, this pilot store is a reaction to competition with other retailers such as Fresh Thyme (Downers Grove, Ill.) and Sprouts (Phoenix). The new store will open on Tuesday, and the company projects it could open two additional ones next year and as many as 50 or 60 total in the future.