Hy-Vee Debuts New Concept Store

Hy-Vee (West Des Moines, Iowa) has opened a new concept store in the Des Moines metro area.

The new store, “Fast & Fresh,” focuses on offering customers convenient shopping options like readymade prepared food, a build-your-own pizza bar and an assortment of staple items. At 10,000 square feet, it also features an in-store Starbucks (Seattle) and growler craft beer station.

The new concept is meant to appeal to shoppers who are tight on time and want to be able to pop in to get last-minute meals or needs fulfilled quickly. According to Des Moines Register, the company plans to open two more Fast & Fresh stores elsewhere in the city in the coming year.