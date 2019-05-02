ICSC: 78 Percent of US Adults Would Live in a Mixed-Use Environment

The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC, New York) recently released a study regarding mixed-use developments which found 78 percent of U.S. adults may be willing to live in a “live, work, shop, play” environment, according to RetailWire.

Eighty-five percent of millennials reportedly found the idea attractive, and 80 percent of Gen-X’ers felt the same; 71 percent of baby boomers agreed.

Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said the efficiency and convenience of being close to amenities was a draw, and 46 percent were interested in easier access to amenities as they grow older, reports RetailWire.