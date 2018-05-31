IKEA Abandons Store Plans

IKEA (Leidan, Netherlands) has reportedly pulled out of plans to build and open new stores in at least three different U.S. suburbs as the company embraces a new business model that focuses more on encouraging online shopping than bricks-and-mortar expansion.

According to The Tennessean, the company has abandoned plans to build new stores outside of Nashville, Tenn.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Phoenix. However, the company has not officially confirmed the news.

The Nashville store was supposed to be 341,000-square-feet in size and was tentatively set to open in 2020. The company originally announced plans for building and opening this new store about a year ago.