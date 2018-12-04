IKEA Announces First Manhattan Store

IKEA U.S. (Conshohocken, Pa.) announced yesterday that it would be opening its first city center store in the United States in Manhattan, New York, scheduled to open this coming spring. The store is one that’s been long awaited by Manhattanites.

The outpost will be located at 999 Third Ave., but the company has not said how large the store will be. The site will include a Planning Studio concept where shoppers can find design and storage solutions for small spaces, which was a collaboration between the company and New York residents, who provided input throughout the planning process. Customers will be able to discover and order IKEA products to be delivered to their homes, a necessity of urban shoppers, it says.

In recent years the retailer has adapted its business to enhance its e-commerce experience, including offering click-and-collect services and TaskRabbit assembly services.

IKEA also announced it will renovate its Brooklyn location.