IKEA Announces Paris Store

IKEA (Leiden, Netherlands) announced that it will be opening a new, smaller-format store in downtown Paris next year.

According to Reuters, the store will open by summer 2019 as part of the company’s push to become more accessible to shoppers. To that end, the new store will be located in the city’s Madeleine neighborhood. It will be about 54,000 square feet in size, which is about 80 percent smaller than the size of a standard IKEA store.

The company has not yet decided how much of the company’s product range will be available in that location, but it did detail that merchandise will be displayed in a new way, thanks to new technologies and services.