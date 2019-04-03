IKEA to Debut Small-Format Studio

Swedish home goods retailer IKEA will open its first much-anticipated small-format in store in Australia next month, according to news.com.au. The store, which will open at Westfield Warringah Mall in Sydney, is a new concept dubbed a “home planning studio.”

Customers will sit for one-on-one consultations with an Ikea employee at a planning table to map out their desired kitchen or bathroom design on a tablet. From there, an order is placed and materials are delivered directly to the home.

The store is open on a trial basis for four months and if successful, eight to nine additional locations are planned, according to IKEA Australia chief executive Jan Gardberg.