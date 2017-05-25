IKEA Names Next Ceo

IKEA Group (Delft, The Netherlands) announced that it has named its next ceo. In September, Jesper Brodin will assume the role from Peter Agnefjall, who is resigning after four years serving as ceo.

Brodin has worked for IKEA for 22 years. Most recently, he has been its head of range and supply chain development. In his new role, he will oversee retail operations, which includes shopping centers and food retail. It also involves e-commerce, which the company expects to have active in almost all of its markets by the end of the year.

Agnefjall has worked with the company for two decades and will take a break before moving on to other opportunities, reports Reuters.