IKEA Opens Small-Format Store in Paris

As part of its effort to appeal to urban consumers, IKEA opened a new concept store in the Paris city center yesterday, according to France 24. The store is located at the Place Madeleine and is reportedly four times smaller than the average Ikea footprint.

"It's a test laboratory. From the opening, we will start learning," said Chief Executive of Jesper Brodin, IKEA's parent group, during the store's inauguration. "The idea is that the concept of La Madeleine will go to Milan, to New York, to Tokyo if we are successful.”

Small-format, urban stores have already opened in Madrid and Stockholm, and a new store in Moscow’s urban core will open in Moscow next month.