IKEA Plans Small-Format UK Stores

IKEA (Leiden, The Netherlands) will be rolling out small-format stores throughout the U.K. during the next three years.

The first of these “mini-IKEAs” will open in central London later this fall. The smaller store will include a capsule collection of furniture and fittings. It will also feature personalized services for kitchen and bedroom design. In order to save space, the retailer will forgo its iconic restaurant.

According to the Daily Mirror, this will be a first for the company. IKEA's Retail Manager Javier Quinones explained the company’s move to more urban, high streets: “We know that by 2050, 70 percent of people will be living in cities. Our city center approach is just the beginning of a new period of transformation for us as a business as we respond to the many exciting opportunities in the fast-changing retail environment.”