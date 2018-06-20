IKEA Prepares for India Debut

IKEA (Leiden, Netherlands) will soon open its first store in India, set to open in Hyderabad in a matter of weeks.

While the company has sourced materials from the country for decades, it has not been able to open a store here due to strict government restrictions that were reportedly loosened in 2016. Since then, the company has spent the past two years visiting Indian families to learn more about their wants and needs.

For instance, the new store will reflect lower price points for the budget-conscious Indian market. It will also offer local Indian fare alongside IKEA’s iconic chicken, seafood and vegetarian options.

The new 400,000-square-foot store is expected to get 7 million visitors a year, which has caused the company to make tweaks to its traditional design to better accommodate larger crowds, such as bigger door frames and wider entrances, according to CNNMoney.

IKEA plans to open about 25 stores throughout the country by 2025.