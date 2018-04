The iLene LED Mini Cylinder is versatile enough for a variety of uses. It’s offered in three apertures (2 in., 3 in. and 5 in.), outputs (14-watts, 1000 lumens; 25-watts, 1500 lumens; 35-watts, 2000 lumens) and changeable reflectors (spot, narrow flood, flood). Color temperature tunable from 2700K to 4000K. www.noralighting.com