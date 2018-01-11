Illuminating Design

Robert Sonneman, ceo and lead designer for Sonneman - A Way of Light (Larchmont, N.Y.), developed a keen interest in art and design at an early age. At 19, three days after being discharged from the Navy, he answered an advertisement to work in a lighting store called George Kovacs. The placement seemed like a natural fit given his parents’ background in lighting design paired with his New York upbringing.

At Kovacs he was introduced to the European notion of modernism and the egalitarian vision of a minimal modern perspective. From Bauhaus industrialism to the sensuality of Danish modern forms, he became convinced that beautifully executed utility can realize artistic value.

“Embracing that industrial aesthetic as a basis for functional design became a premise that defines my modernist roots,” Sonneman explains.

After finishing his senior year at Long Island University (New York), he started a lighting factory for Kovacs. A few years later, Sonneman launched his own lighting company based on the principles he had learned at George Kovacs. His first products were functional and mechanically based designs, like the Orbiter lamp, which is still in production today.

Armed with a degree in business and economics, Sonneman parlayed his creativity into a successful enterprise, positioning his brand as a leader in the architectural modern aesthetic. In 1974, he established Sonneman Design Group, and then in 2003, with partners David Littman and current president Sonny Park, he started Sonneman – A Way of Light.

Today, his dynamic company, with a range of more than 1600 products, continues to pave the way for an industry driven by technological advances. “Innovation from the art of technology has driven our brand in recent years,” says Sonneman. “We are now living in a world where electronic illumination is achieving what was once impossible.”

Displayed in high-end lighting showrooms and exclusive galleries and specified by leading design and architectural firms globally, Sonneman is focusing on advanced capabilities that enable him to work on bigger projects to meet the demands of an ever-changing industry.

With exhibitions in renowned museums including MoMA (New York), Cooper-Hewitt (New York), the Contemporary Arts Museum – Houston and the Museum of Science and Industry (Chicago), Sonneman stands as a true luminary of lighting design.

