This weekend India announced the draft of a new policy that will regulate data localization in e-commerce, improving its privacy safeguards, in addition to new crackdowns on counterfeit products.

The country's new rules, according to Reuters, include requiring more local data centers and server farms, a move that will increase operating costs for the sector. It will also require e-commerce firms to provide access to their stored data abroad whenever an official request is made.

To reduce counterfeit products, it plans to made all e-commerce operations in India to have locally registered business entities. New Delhi is inviting comments on the proposal by March 9, after which it will formalize the plans.