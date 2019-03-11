Indian Retailer Plans 2K Store Expansion

Mumbai-based off-price fashion retailer Reliance Industries Ltd. announced expansion plans that include adding nearly 2000 more stores across India over the next five years, growing from 557 stores to 2500. The brand plans to grow from locations in 160 Indian cities to outposts in 300 of the country’s cities.

Seeking to dominate India’s share of consumer spending, reports Reuters, the company plans to diversify into e-commerce to compete with Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

The company also plans to expand its private labels, which it said it would look to sell at third-party stores, in addition to its own.