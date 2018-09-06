Inditex Pledges Worldwide Shopping

Inditex (Arteixo, Spain), parent company of brands Zara and Bershka, has made a goal to have all of its brands available for online purchase around the world by 2020. The service will extend to areas where there aren’t yet brick-and-mortar stores.

Currently, the company has brick-and-mortar stores in 96 markets but only offers online shopping in 49 of those, according to Women’s Wear Daily. All of the company’s eight banners will be included in the initiative: Zara, Zara Home, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho and Uterqüe.