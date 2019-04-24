Indochino Expands via Internet to Australia

Indochino (Vancouver, British Columbia) expanded outside of North America this week by launching an online presence in Australia, according to a company press release. Currently, in the U.S. and Canada, the brand operates 43 showrooms and plans to open 13 more in 2019.

For now, customers in Australia will need to build an online portfolio and input measurements. They can then select from fabrics and personalization options like buttons, linings, pockets, lapels and monograms. The garments are then created and shipped to the customer within two weeks.

The company hopes this will help “pave the way for future brick-and-mortar locations to open across the nation as the company explores international expansion opportunities,” the company stated in a press release.