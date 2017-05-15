Indochino Names Two Execs

Indochino (Vancouver, British Columbia) announced it has hired Randy Binning, formerly of Guess (Los Angeles), as vp of retail operations. They have also promoted Dean Handspiker to vp of design – product and showroom development.

"Building a world-class team of dedicated, highly skilled and forward-thinking people has been a top priority for us in the past couple of years and we are thrilled to welcome Dean and Randy to our senior management team simultaneously," said CEO Drew Green in a press release. "By pioneering a Made for You retail experience built on innovative product design and exemplary service, we are now poised more than ever to vastly impact the men's apparel industry."

Indochino currently operates 13 locations and plans to open five more in the U.S. later this year.