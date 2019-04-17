Indochino Opens First Missouri Showroom

Custom apparel brand Indochino (Vancouver, British Columbia) opened its first showroom in Missouri this week in Kansas City, according to a press release.

The 3200-square-foot store at Country Club Plaza welcomed customers to work with one of the brand’s style guides, who walks them through the process of designing their one-of-a-kind mens suits, blazers, shirts, pants and coats.

“Country Club Plaza is the Midwest’s top shopping and dining destination and we are thankful for the warm welcome we’ve already received in this community,” said Drew Green, President and CEO of Indochino. “We’re now looking forward to building a reputation throughout the region as the brand of choice for men looking to build out a perfect fitting, personalized wardrobe that doesn’t break the bank.”