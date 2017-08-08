InfoComm 2017 and TIDE Recap: Creating Engaging Experiences

The VMSD team headed south this past June to experience InfoComm Intl.’s 2017 trade show, held June 14-16 at the Orlando Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., as well as the organization’s inaugural TIDE conference.

Planned by the Fairfax, Va.-based global trade association for the commercial audiovisual and information communications industries, both events focused on innovative professional AV experiences across retail, hospitality, healthcare, education and events, among other industries.

The TIDE (Technology, Innovation, Design and Experience) conference was held June 13 at a Hyatt Regency across the street from the convention center. Throughout the day, strategic discussions were held surrounding the potential of AV to create memorable experiences, with an emphasis on how technology can enhance storytelling.

Speakers ranging from Pixar Story Veteran Matthew Luhn to Jason Crusan, NASA’s director of advanced exploration systems, engaged the audience with examples of how physical environments can be blended with augmented and virtual reality to create the ultimate user experience.

The show floor at InfoComm featured the latest technology for attendees to view, and in many cases, interact with. For retailers, product categories of interest included digital signage and displays, lighting, video, furniture and content creation platforms. Those looking to increase their knowledge could also register for training, with more than 200 courses, workshops and seminars available.

InfoComm 2018 will be held June 2-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, please visit infocommshow.org.