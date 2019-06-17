Inside the Show Window: A Conversation with Candy Pratts Price

After a triumphant return to the world of visual display, this industry icon shared her vision for the future of retail.
Posted June 17, 2019

 

Candy Pratts Price’s impressive career in fashion and retail began by designing windows for Bloomingdale’s, where she influenced a generation of visual merchandisers by setting new standards and fearlessly breaking the rules. In an exclusive on-stage interview with VMSD Editorial Advisor/New York Editor Eric Feigenbaum at the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Seattle last year, the industry icon shared her ground-breaking work while at Bloomingdale’s and her new visions through the windows of Michael Kors.

Videos

