Instagram Adds In-App Checkout Feature

Photo-based social media platform Instagram (Menlo Park, Calif.) has made its app more shopper-friendly by adding a seamless checkout feature to its existing e-commerce features. Starting today, some Instagrammers can complete their entire transaction through the app without having to do so via a third-party site.

The platform says the integration of a checkout feature came from user feedback. It says 80 percent of its users actively follow brands and 130 million of them interact with shopping posts each month, according to Fast Company.

The feature debuts as a closed beta, with only a small group of 20 brands participating, including adidas, H&M, Burberry, Michael Kors, Nike, Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Revolve, Warby Parker, Zara and more. Once the beta ends, Instagram will expand the service to more brands.