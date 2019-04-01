Interactive Workshop: Next Now

Participants in this interactive session explored why certain brands thrive while others fade into obscurity. At the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Seattle, facilitators Zsembery and Weiss and multidisciplinary teams worked together to identify markers for success and longevity in consumer culture, envisioned ideal future retail experiences and explored the diversity of influences revitalizing retail environments.

