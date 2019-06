Imagine a store where everything is free; where there isn’t a particular object or product line on sale. In New York’s Lower East Side, The Inutilious Retailer was just that. In his presentation at the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Seattle last year, Adrian Wilson shared how this innovative idea uncovered lessons about human nature, how it connected consumers far beyond the in-store experience, and ultimately, how it blurred the lines between retail, art and community.

