IRDC 2017 Attendees: Hurricane Harvey Update

Dear IRDC Attendees:

We are mindful of the current weather conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the potential impact it could have on IRDC 2017, taking place next week, Sept. 5-8, in New Orleans.

At this time, the event is proceeding as planned. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans Intl. Airport (MSY) is open and all operations at The Ritz-Carlton hotel are normal.

We are monitoring the situation closely and continuously.

We realize that this weather system is unpredictable and will contact you immediately with any new, expected developments.

As of 12 p.m., noon, EDT, today (Tuesday, Aug. 29), we look forward to seeing you at IRDC 2017.

Best regards,

The IRDC Team

irdconline.com

#irdc2017

For specific logistics questions, please contact IRDC's Corporate Event Manager, Laura Gay, at laura.gay@stmediagroup.com.