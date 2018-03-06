IRDC Unveils its New Look

VMSD magazine’s annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), now in its 18th year, has a new look. The updated logo and campaign aesthetic was designed by TOMMYINK, a Cincinnati-based company headed by graphic artist Tommy Sheehan, and developed in conjunction with IRDC’s new outside creative agency, Reveal Concepts. This logo refresh is the first for the brand in about 5-plus years, and features a bold look and feel.

Come experience what’s next at VMSD’s annual conference, being held this year in Seattle, Oct. 2-4, 2018. For more information on the networking and educational event, please visit irdconline.com.