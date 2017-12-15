Ivanka Trump Opens Flagship Store

Ivanka Trump (New York) opened a flagship store yesterday in the lobby of New York’s Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

The store marks the company’s second foray into U.S. brick-and-mortar retail after a previous standalone Ivanka Trump-branded fine jewelry boutique closed in 2015. This year, the company’s partnership with Nordstrom (Seattle) also dissolved.

According to Bloomberg, the move to opening its own establishment allows the company to not have to depend on department stores and declining mall traffic and, instead, to have more control over its presentation.