Ivanka Trump Shutters Business

Ivanka Trump is planning to shut down her New York-based namesake clothing brand, effective immediately.

According to The Washington Post, the closure reflects the difficulty the brand has faced while trying to balance a business with politics: Since assuming office, the brand has experienced boycotts, lost sales and controversies that have reflected in its goods getting pulled from various retailers’ shops.

While there is a possibility that the brand may be revived in the future, Ivanka Trump said the move will allow her to focus on her work supporting her father.