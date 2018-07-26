Ivanka Trump Shutters Business

The President’s daughter is ending her namesake brand
Posted July 26, 2018

Ivanka Trump is planning to shut down her New York-based namesake clothing brand, effective immediately.

According to The Washington Post, the closure reflects the difficulty the brand has faced while trying to balance a business with politics: Since assuming office, the brand has experienced boycotts, lost sales and controversies that have reflected in its goods getting pulled from various retailers’ shops. 

While there is a possibility that the brand may be revived in the future, Ivanka Trump said the move will allow her to focus on her work supporting her father.

 

