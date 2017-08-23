Jack White’s Next Flagship Store Planned

Artisanal baseball-bat brand Warstic (Dallas) announced that it will be opening its first flagship store next year in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood.

The 5-year-old company, which creates hand-turned wood baseball bats, is owned by musician Jack White, Ben Jenkins and Ian Kinsler, who is a second baseman for the Detroit Tigers. While the brand was started online, the company decided to become more interactive with clients and open its first bricks-and-mortar store, which is intended to become a destination location for baseball enthusiasts of all levels, reports Dallas Business Journal.

While construction has not started on the store, it is expected to open early next year. It is also expected to include a batting cage, warehouse, wood and metal bat design studio, as well as an in-store bar and diner.