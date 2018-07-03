Japanese Retailers Release Mixed Sales Reports

Retailers in Japan have released their June sales numbers, revealing mixed results. Low-priced retailers didn’t fare as well as department stores, signaling lower sales as a result of cooler-than-usual temperatures and a particularly rainy spring.

Uniqlo (Tokyo) said its same-store sales decreased by 4 percent year-over-year, and its customer numbers were down 7.5 percent, although the average spend per customer grew 3.8 percent, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The fast-fashion brand has 789 stores throughout the country. Another value retailer, Shimamura (Kita-ku, Saitama, Japan), reported similar numbers.

Tokyo’s Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings department stores reported a same-store sales increase at 12.1 percent on the year, and Takashima reported a growth of 4.7 percent during June. Similarly, H2O Retailing (Osaka, Japan) said its same-store sales at its stores incrased by 5.8 percent during the time period.

Some of the stagnant sales for low-price retailers are partially being blamed on a high-magnitude earthquake that struck near Osaka on June 18, closing down stores temporarily.