JCPenney and Macy’s Denounce New Tariffs

JCPenney (Plano, TX), Macy’s (Cincinnati) and other companies urged the U.S. Trade Representative to remove numerous apparel products from the product list assigned for new 25 percent tariffs, according to Retail Dive.

Both retailers, among numerous others, filed letters to the Trade Representative this week. JCPenney wrote in its letter that middle-class women would bear the brunt of these tariffs that would result in a spike in prices.

Macy’s and JCPenney also heeded that shifting supply chains away from foreign, particularly Chinese, manufacturers is exceedingly difficult.