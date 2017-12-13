JCPenney Announces Men’s Subscription Box

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) will begin offering a subscription-box service for its big and tall menswear customers.

The retailer is partnering with Bombfell (New York), a service similar to Stitch Fix (San Francisco), which operates the platform. It will also provide the style experts, who will select products available at JCPenney for customers, based on their individual style quiz.

Customers have a week to decide what they want to keep, and anything else can be returned for free.

According to The Dallas Morning News, JCPenney's move is an attempt to keep up with the evolution of retail and become more digital.