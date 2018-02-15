JCPenney Closing Distribution Center

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is closing one of its distribution centers as it endeavors to right-size its supply chain network.

The center slated for closure is located in Wauwatosa, Wis., and will result in the loss of 670 jobs. The company expects to “begin winding down” operations at the facility this summer, according to CNBC. Other distribution centers in the Midwest will absorb its operations.

JCPenney explained that this center was selected for closure because its supply chain network is “oversized” in the area when compared with its overall footprint.