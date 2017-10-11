JCPenney Collaborates with Tracee Ellis Ross

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has collaborated with celebrity Tracee Ellis Ross on a limited-time capsule collection. This is the debut fashion collection for Ross, who is the daughter of singer Diana Ross.

The holiday collection will be available in all of the retailer’s stores as well as online starting November 12. It will be available for one season and will be on display in the front of stores as a shop-in-shop ranging in size from 300 to 400 square feet.

The collection features about 30 mix-and-match apparel pieces as well as some home items, sleepwear and accessories, reports Women’s Wear Daily.