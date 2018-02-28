JCPenney Collaborates with Tween Star

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has collaborated with tween celebrity JoJo Siwa on a new apparel line in an effort to attract a larger tween audience, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The collection will roll out to more than 600 stores on Friday, and it is also available online. The collection features JoJo’s signature hair bows on items such as a jacket as well as other, bright colorful products including tops, dresses and leggings.

This is a follow-up collection to the company’s collaboration with Siwa last fall, which reportedly saw a great response from fans. The company believes those young fans “hold unprecedented influence over family purchasing decisions,” according to Senior VP of Merchandising James Starke, and can, consequently, influence their parents and other family members to shop more at JCPenney.