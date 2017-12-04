JCPenney to Debut ‘Jacques Penne’ Pop-Up

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) will be opening its New York-based pop-up holiday boutique, dubbed “Jacques Penne,” this Friday at 446 Broadway. The storefront will be accessible virtually to online shoppers through Jan. 7 on jacquespennejcp.com, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The branding for the store pokes fun at an affectionate nickname its shoppers have created for the affordable department store. Products available in the store include curated collections from the retailer’s top-selling brands, including Nicole Richie, Michael Strahan and Libby Edelman.

The shop’s interior features a sleek and minimal holiday theme. Over the course of the two days that it will be open in a physical setting, it will feature meet-and-greets with actress Laura Marano, WeWoreWhat fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein and YouTube celebrities Brooklyn and Bailey.