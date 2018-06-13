JCPenney Doubling Fanatics Shops

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) announced that it is expanding its in-store partnership with licensed-sports merchandiser Fanatics (Jacksonville, Fla.).

Currently, there are 325 in-store Fanatics shops, and the company plans to double this number by the end of summer, in time for the 2018 back-to-school shopping season.

Each shop is about 650 square feet in size and features a curated selection of local collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. However, the companies plan to open “flagship shops” within 50 JCPenney stores that will be 1300 square feet. These locations will provide more experiential shopping with flat-screen televisions and iPads for mobile ordering, according to Retail TouchPoints.