JCPenney Drops Appliances

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) has reportedly decided to no longer sell major home appliances (including washing machines and refrigerators) or furniture in stores.

The move comes as the retailer looks at ways to better meet customer demands and improve financial performance, according to The Dallas Morning News. This will allow it to focus on its core categories of apparel and soft home furnishings.

The decision will also reduce inventory, allowing stores the space to create more enhanced shopping experiences and attract customers.

The major home appliance department will be pulled out of stores on Feb. 28, 2019, and its furniture array will only be available online. The company’s mattress department will remain in the 450 stores where it is already present, however.