JCPenney Enters B2B Market

Department store JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is entering the business-to-business market through a program to supply hotels, vacation rentals and properties.

“The U.S. hospitality industry represents approximately $200 billion annually — and a significant opportunity for JCPenney to gain market share and drive increased revenue per customer with major appliances and a renewed focus on soft home goods," Marvin Ellison, chairman and ceo, said, according to Chain Store Age. "Our entry into the B2B program reinforces our home refresh initiative, while providing new and innovative ways to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. Our broad assortment of private brands in soft home give us a unique cost and value advantage in this new and exciting space."

The retailer has formed an outside sales teams to bring blankets, pillows, towels, window treatments and appliances to hospitality channels.