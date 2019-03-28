JCPenney Hires CFO

Plano, Texas-based JCPenney announced that it has hired a new chief financial officer: Bill Wafford will join the company on April 8 from The Vitamin Shoppe, where he was executive vp and cfo, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The news comes as the company separately announced that it is closing 27 stores during 2019 as a part of its standard annual review. Those closures will affect 18 department stores, nine home and furniture stores as well as three closures which had already been announced.

Most of the stores are set to close by July 5, though the home stores will likely shutter this fall, according to Today.