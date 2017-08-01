JCPenney Joins Project Runway

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) will be the exclusive retailer of Lifetime reality fashion show "Project Runway," for seasons 16 and 17, and "Project Runway All Stars," season 7.

As partner, JCPenney will offer "Private Runway" apparel in 500 stores and online, with designs inspired by Season 15 winner Erin Robertson, reports Dallas News. "Project Runway" episodes will also include a JCPenney accessory wall, as well as a JCPenney design challenge with winning designs produced in New York and immediately available on JCPenney.com and select stores the following morning.

"The strategic collaboration enables us to work directly with up-and-coming design talent from 'Project Runway' and increase our assortment of contemporary apparel," said JCPenney's Chief Merchant John Tighe.